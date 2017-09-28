Kyrgyzstan to adopt new program for mental health care

The government is adopting a new state program to protect the mental health of citizens for 2017-2030, the press service of the Cabinet said.

The main causes of the diseases are socio-economic factors: migration, increased life expectancy, aging of the population, problems of children and adolescents, often leading to suicide or substance use, domestic violence and women’s reproductive health.

The Prime Minister noted: «We, like many other countries, should approach the issue in a comprehensive manner and create conditions for our citizens in which they will not suffer from mental disorders.»

We need to address not only health issues, but also the economy, education, the security system, the protection of motherhood and childhood. It is proved that mental disorders affect other non-infectious diseases. Sapar Isakov

The goal of the state program is to strengthen mental well-being, prevent mental disorders, provide affordable medical care, accelerate recovery, respect human rights and reduce the mortality, morbidity and disability of people with mental disorders.