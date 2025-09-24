16:52
High concentration of pollen recorded in Bishkek

A high concentration of ragweed (Ambrosia artemisiifolia) pollen has been recorded in Bishkek. The Weather Channel reports.

Over the next three days, large amounts of ragweed pollen—one of the most aggressive allergens—will be present in the city’s air. It can trigger hay fever (allergic rhinitis, conjunctivitis), hives, and bronchial asthma.

The ragweed pollen season lasts from July to September. Currently, many residents are reporting characteristic symptoms, including itchy eyes and nose, watery eyes, sneezing, breathing difficulties, and skin rashes.

To reduce the risk of severe allergic reactions, experts recommend frequent handwashing with soap, changing outdoor clothing when entering the home, and using anti-allergy eye and nasal drops. Residents are also advised to keep windows closed and use an air conditioner or air purifier with fine filtration to limit allergens indoors.
link: https://24.kg/english/344752/
views: 142
