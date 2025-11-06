18:04
Number of people with depression and panic attacks rising in Kyrgyzstan

More and more Kyrgyzstanis are seeking help from specialists for depression, insomnia, panic attacks, and post-traumatic stress disorders, psychiatrist Yulia Ulitina said on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, the number of patients with such symptoms is increasing every year, and the situation is unfortunately worsening.

«Each year, we see more patients. Over the past five years, 53,000 people have received inpatient treatment and 32,000 have undergone consultations. For example, there are currently 80 inpatients in the psychosomatic disorders department, and there are no free beds left. Some patients even agree to wait for hospitalization. We observe a seasonal trend — in spring and autumn, depressive episodes become more common. The number of hospitalizations has increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic,» Yulia Ulitina said.

She added that patients’ ages range from 19 to 70 years old.

«Unfortunately, stigma remains a major problem. Many people are afraid even to approach psychiatric clinics — they worry that relatives or acquaintances might see them. They don’t realize that delaying treatment can worsen their condition, leading to suicidal thoughts or behavior,» the psychiatrist said.

Ulitina stressed that many patients delay seeking medical help, hoping that symptoms will disappear on their own. By the time they reach doctors, their conditions are often severe. Inpatient treatment typically lasts 30 days, followed by six months of outpatient maintenance therapy.

Earlier, Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev stated that 11 percent of the population of Kyrgyzstan suffers from mental disorders. For the first time in many years, the country is developing a National Mental Health Strategy.
