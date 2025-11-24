12:19
11 percent of Kyrgyzstanis suffer from mental health problems due to negativity

According to official statistics, negative information is the cause of mental health problems for 11 percent of the population in Kyrgyzstan. Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev stated in an interview with Kabar news agency.

According to him, this number of people have sought treatment at mental health centers, while the number of citizens who have not sought treatment is even higher.

«Not all those who have sought treatment can be considered mentally ill. Among them, many have sought treatment for problems such as depression, anxiety, and nervous system disorders,» the minister explained, adding that a similar trend is observed worldwide.

One of the main reasons is the excessive amount of negative content in the media.

«People are not interested in positive news these days. They prefer negative news. Both bloggers and journalists spread this kind of information to gain more viewers and subscribers. Furthermore, people now make hundreds of decisions a day. Their abundance takes its toll—the brain gets tired. The brain works nonstop. It’s stressful. A person simply can’t cope,» Erkin Checheybaev said.
