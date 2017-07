The court did not uphold the motion of the lawyers of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov on changing the measure of restraint for house arrest.

He is a person involved in a criminal case initiated under a number of articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic . In particular, he is accused of taking a hostage, hooliganism and attempted murder. Sadyr Japarov does not admit his guilt.

Recall, the defendant nominated his candidacy for the presidential elections, which will be held in October 2017.