Scandal. Kyrgyz authorities told not to cooperate with Liglass Trading CZ

A scandal over the energy project between the Kyrgyz government and Liglass Trading CZ, SRO on the construction and commissioning of Ak-Bulun hydropower station and Naryn HPP-1 of Upper Naryn cascade unfolds in Kyrgyzstan. This company also won the tender for the construction of ten small HPPs.

Today it became known that the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Austria and the Czech Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended not to conclude an agreement with the Czech company Liglass Trading CZ, SRO.

Earlier, the National Energy Holding appealed to diplomats with request to consider the possibility of cooperation with Liglass Trading CZ, SRO.

Our diplomatic mission, having checked the information, sent its recommendations to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. The embassy noted that the Czech company is not credible. It turned out that Liglass Trading CZ, SRO is involved in litigation, where the issue of its bankruptcy is being considered.

The embassy notes that all data was obtained from official sources. Diplomats sent recommendations to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic not to cooperate with this company.
