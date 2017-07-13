Department of Presidential Affairs to be in charge of Kyyal

Department of Presidential Affairs will be in charge of national association of folk art crafts. The relevant resolution was put up for public discussion.
State
At present, Kyyal is managed by the State Property Management Fund. However, in recent years, the financial and economic situation of the enterprise hasn’t significantly improved. Because of the difficulties with the sale of products, about 45.8 percent of total revenue is revenue from the rental of unused space.
Thus, the transfer of Kyyal to the Department of Presidential Affairs will allow to optimize the process of public procurement, produced for the material and technical support of the President, the Prime Minister and members of the government.