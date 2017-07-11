Child mortality on rise in Issyk-Kul region

Child mortality rate for 5 months of 2017 amounted to 16.2 per 1,000 live births, decreasing by 10 percent compared to the same period of 2016. The Ministry of Health presented such data.

The maximum reduction in infant mortality was recorded in Talas (36.4 percent) and Chui (20.8 percent) regions as well as in Bishkek (23.3 percent).

The increase in the infant mortality rate was registered only in Issyk-Kul region — by 48.7 percent.

The increase was mainly caused by the growth in early neonatal mortality. In the structure of the causes of infant mortality in the republic as a whole, the diseases and conditions that arise in the prenatal period take the first place. Congenital anomalies take the 2nd place and illnesses of respiratory organs — the 3rd.