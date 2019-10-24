10:25
Infant dies at maternity hospital in Bishkek

A baby died at the Bishkek City Perinatal Center (4th maternity hospital). The Chief Gynecologist of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Raisa Asylbasheva told.

According to her, an official investigation was started.

«A commission of the Ministry of Health has been created. Causes of death will be known after study of the documents. Mother of the baby entered the hospital on October 17. She was in the short-term stay ward, but internal death of the fetus was revealed in the morning,» said Raisa Asylbasheva.
