New power transmission line to be built in Kyrgyzstan within CASA 1000

A new power transmission line will be built in Kyrgyzstan within CASA 1000. Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov said this in Dushanbe today. He takes part in the summit of the states participating in CASA 1000 project.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov stressed that in summer Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have a surplus of electricity, while Pakistan and Afghanistan , on the contrary, are in short supply. Thus, electricity exports at this time of year will be mutually beneficial for all project participants.

According to him, considerable work has been done. In particular, the price for electricity and the cost rate for construction payback have been determined, a mechanism for supporting local communities has been defined, and major project agreements have been signed.

«Procurement procedures for all objects of CASA 1000 project are already underway," Sooronbay Jeenbekov said.

It is planned to build a transmission line of 500 kW with a length of 450 km on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The construction itself is expected to begin in January 2018.

The funds for the implementation of the first section ( 125 kilometers ) are provided by the Islamic Development Bank.

The second site, 325 kilometers long, will be financed by the World Bank and the European Investment Bank.

According to the head of the Kyrgyz government, a company that will supervise the construction has been selected in Kyrgyzstan . He noted that environmental expertise and social impact assessment are already being conducted.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov urged the participants of the summit to accelerate all the necessary actions and as soon as possible to start the practical implementation of CASA 1000 project.

In his opinion, CASA 1000 will ultimately serve as a favorable factor for the peaceful development not only of Afghanistan , but also for the sustainable growth of the economies of all participating countries. Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will open new prospects for energy development. In its turn, Afghanistan and Pakistan will cover the deficit in energy, which they badly need.

Representatives of all four interested parties participate in the summit: the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, the President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Gani, as well as representatives of international donor organizations.