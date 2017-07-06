12:03
Extremists detained in Jalal-Abad

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region in the course of joint operational-search activities revealed facts of incitement of national and religious discord.

Four members of the banned organization Hizb-ut-Tahrir were detained for extremist activities. During the search in the place of suspect’s residence, a large number of extremist materials were found and seized.

According to the facts, criminal cases were initiated under Article 299 (Incitement of national, racial, religious or inter-regional hatred») of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
