Extremists detained in Jalal-Abad

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region in the course of joint operational-search activities revealed facts of incitement of national and religious discord.
Four members of the banned organization Hizb-ut-Tahrir were detained for extremist activities. During the search in the place of suspect’s residence, a large number of extremist materials were found and seized.
According to the facts, criminal cases were initiated under Article 299 (Incitement of national, racial, religious or inter-regional hatred») of the Criminal Code of the