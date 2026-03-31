Kyrgyzstan to increase renewable energy generation to 1.5 billion kilowatt-hours

Kyrgyzstan will increase electricity generation from renewable energy sources and small hydropower plants to 1.2-1.5 billion kilowatt-hours in 2026. Deputy Energy Minister, Nasipbek Kerimov, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture, and Construction of the Parliament.

He made the announcement in response to a question from MP Umbetaly Kydyraliev about the volume of renewable energy produced in the country today.

According to the official, the country is systematically working to increase electricity generation from renewable energy sources.

«For example, eight small hydropower plants were commissioned in 2025. A 100-megawatt solar power plant was commissioned in Kemin. In 2026, Bishkek Solar LLC is building a 300-megawatt solar power plant, and we intend to commission 100 megawatts by August. The investor also plans to build a 1,900-megawatt solar power plant—150 megawatts are expected to be commissioned in May, and another 450 megawatts by the end of the year. There are also other investors interested in developing renewable energy,» he noted.

Nasipbek Kerimov emphasized that the Kyrgyz Republic currently produces 15.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. «Renewable energy accounts for 450-500 million kilowatt-hours of this. This year, we intend to increase this volume to 1.2-1.5 billion kilowatt-hours,» he added.