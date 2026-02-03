13:06
USD 87.45
EUR 103.64
RUB 1.14
English

Renewable energy facilities to transfer 1 percent of revenue to local budgets

Members of the Committee of the Zhogorku Kenesh on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture, and Construction approved in the second and third readings amendments to the Law «On Renewable Energy Sources.»

Under the current law, renewable energy (RE) entities allocate 1 percent of the total energy they produce to local government bodies. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan now proposes that RE facilities contribute 1 percent of their revenue from electricity sales to the local budget instead.

Additionally, the draft law requires RE entities generating electricity from solar and wind energy to install energy storage systems with a capacity of at least 30 percent of the facility’s installed capacity.

The document also stipulates that under investment agreements or public-private partnership contracts, the maximum tariff during the preferential period may be set in foreign currency.
link: https://24.kg/english/360374/
views: 138
Print
Related
London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry takes $80.2 million loan for renewable energy development
Land plots lease period for construction of RES increased in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Rosatom structures agree on construction of RES facilities
Kyrgyzstan interested in Germany's achievements in renewable energy sources
Wind turbine to be installed in Balykchy
Land for renewable energy projects to be provided in simplified manner
Masdar confirms support for renewable energy projects in Kyrgyzstan
Mining farms are consumers of renewable energy sources
230 certificates for construction of renewable energy sources issued in country
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
3 February, Tuesday
12:34
SCNS warns of rising phone scams in Kyrgyzstan SCNS warns of rising phone scams in Kyrgyzstan
12:25
Masadykov and Lavrov discuss CSTO’s role in Greater Eurasia security
12:19
Nipah virus: Passengers from India undergo enhanced screening in Kyrgyzstan
12:10
Renewable energy facilities to transfer 1 percent of revenue to local budgets
12:01
Private medical schools allowed to train specialists: President's decree amended