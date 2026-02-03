Renewable energy facilities to transfer 1 percent of revenue to local budgets

Members of the Committee of the Zhogorku Kenesh on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture, and Construction approved in the second and third readings amendments to the Law «On Renewable Energy Sources.»

Under the current law, renewable energy (RE) entities allocate 1 percent of the total energy they produce to local government bodies. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan now proposes that RE facilities contribute 1 percent of their revenue from electricity sales to the local budget instead.

Additionally, the draft law requires RE entities generating electricity from solar and wind energy to install energy storage systems with a capacity of at least 30 percent of the facility’s installed capacity.

The document also stipulates that under investment agreements or public-private partnership contracts, the maximum tariff during the preferential period may be set in foreign currency.