11:14
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.10
English

London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan and the United Kingdom are launching a new project to create favorable conditions for investing in renewable energy. The British Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The project is being implemented by the Green Cities, Infrastructure and Energy Centre of Expertise of the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The participants will develop a new methodology that will allow the authorities of Kyrgyzstan to assess the size of state guarantees for potential investors in the renewable energy sector and predict payment obligations for investments. Training of civil servants is also provided.

The energy sector of the Kyrgyz Republic is facing growing problems — the industry is significantly dependent on outdated hydroelectric power plants, which are increasingly vulnerable to climate change. As a result, the country is facing a growing electricity deficit, which leads to the need to import it from abroad. To solve these problems, the government plans to diversify generation, including by increasing the share of renewable energy sources to at least 10 percent by 2027. With significant solar, wind and small hydropower potential, as well as the possibility of exporting electricity through CASA-1000 project, Kyrgyzstan can become a regional leader in green energy, the statement says.

«The UK Centre of Expertise supports countries in accelerating sustainable urban development and building resilient infrastructure. This partnership is a strong example of how British expertise can help Kyrgyzstan foster a more favorable environment and develop investment-friendly projects in the field of renewable energy,» British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nicholas Bowler said.
link: https://24.kg/english/338898/
views: 67
Print
Related
UK remains important strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in Europe
Capital Bank and Trade Company may undergo international audit
2,500 Kyrgyzstanis departed for seasonal work in the UK since start of 2025
Kyrgyzstan may receive $2.27 billion from the UK
Kamchybek Tashiev visits the UK
Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss legal guarantees for investors
UK adds Keremet Bank to sanctions list
First meeting of Kyrgyz-British Strategic Dialogue held in London
Registration for agricultural work in the UK to be opened on February 17
British company to build flexible concrete fabric plant in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
8 August, Friday
11:08
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan plans to scale up QR code payments National Bank of Kyrgyzstan plans to scale up QR code p...
10:55
London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan
10:39
Verdict against accused of brutal murder of Aizhan Alykulova upheld
10:27
Young Kyrgyzstani wins gold at World Chess Championship in USA
10:11
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team to have friendly matches with Hungary
7 August, Thursday
17:58
Laptops for school teachers of STEM subjects ready for use
17:50
No cases of chikungunya virus registered in Kyrgyzstan