London to help create conditions for investing in renewable energy in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan and the United Kingdom are launching a new project to create favorable conditions for investing in renewable energy. The British Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The project is being implemented by the Green Cities, Infrastructure and Energy Centre of Expertise of the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The participants will develop a new methodology that will allow the authorities of Kyrgyzstan to assess the size of state guarantees for potential investors in the renewable energy sector and predict payment obligations for investments. Training of civil servants is also provided.

The energy sector of the Kyrgyz Republic is facing growing problems — the industry is significantly dependent on outdated hydroelectric power plants, which are increasingly vulnerable to climate change. As a result, the country is facing a growing electricity deficit, which leads to the need to import it from abroad. To solve these problems, the government plans to diversify generation, including by increasing the share of renewable energy sources to at least 10 percent by 2027. With significant solar, wind and small hydropower potential, as well as the possibility of exporting electricity through CASA-1000 project, Kyrgyzstan can become a regional leader in green energy, the statement says.

«The UK Centre of Expertise supports countries in accelerating sustainable urban development and building resilient infrastructure. This partnership is a strong example of how British expertise can help Kyrgyzstan foster a more favorable environment and develop investment-friendly projects in the field of renewable energy,» British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nicholas Bowler said.