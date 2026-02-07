Uchkun OJSC's profit exceeded 4 billion soms in 2025

Last year, Uchkun OJSC’s profit exceeded 4 billion soms. The Presidential Affairs Department of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As part of the implementation of clearly set objectives, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov has carried out large-scale, systematic work aimed at organizing the production of documents and products of national importance at the national level.

«Under the coordination of Kanybek Tumanbaev, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department, Uchkun OJSC has significantly improved its production and financial performance. Currently, state registration plates for vehicles, driver’s licenses, ID cards, textbooks, diplomas, and other printed products of national importance are entirely produced at the OJSC’s production facilities,» the statement reads.

In 2022, Uchkun OJSC’s revenue amounted to 105,605 million soms;

In 2025, this figure reached 4,002,976 billion soms.

Financial indicators:

Uchkun OJSC’s revenue increased 38-fold, and it became one of the companies successfully producing strategically important state products.