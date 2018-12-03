Kyrgyz kurosh offered to be included in UNESCO list of intangible heritage

Work to include a wrestling — Kyrgyz kurosh — in UNESCO list of intangible heritage is underway. Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastanbek Dzhumabekov said at a meeting with the President of the Kyrgyz Kurosh Federation Ryskeldi Shamiev.

The speaker believes that the recognition of the Kyrgyz kurosh as intangible heritage would be a historic decision.

Ryskeldi Shamiev told that Kyrgyzstanis won all seven gold medals in Kyrgyz Kurosh at the 3rd World Nomad Games. The federation is considered as international and has branches in a number of foreign countries. In 2019, it is planned to hold the first Asian Championship.