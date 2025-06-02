17:52
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov stated that lack of proficiency in the state language should not be a disqualifying factor when running for the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament). He stated it at a press conference in Bishkek.

According to Baisalov, ensuring ethnic representation is more important for the state than imposing strict barriers.

«We want our next convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh to be multiethnic and to represent the full spectrum of our people. We will not dismiss or disqualify anyone solely based on insufficient proficiency in the state language,» he said.

Edil Baisalov explained that the requirements for state language knowledge during exams and attestations will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

«The Cabinet of Ministers will develop these policies thoughtfully and with balance. The requirements will be reasonable and aimed at fostering social harmony, unity, and our shared national interests,» he added.

Baisalov also spoke about testing presidential and parliamentary candidates for proficiency in the Kyrgyz language. «My personal opinion is that it is humiliating for our nation to test presidential candidates on their knowledge of Kyrgyz. I find it insulting. It is also unacceptable for parliamentary candidates,» he remarked.

As a reminder, during a recent committee meeting, Melis Murataliev, head of the National Commission on State Language and Language Policy, said that a candidate, who does not speak Kyrgyz, is unworthy of serving as deputy of Parliament.

On May 21, the Zhogorku Kenesh passed in the first reading a package of bills that would amend legislation related to the use of the state language.

According to these bills, members of Parliament, the Chairman of the Cabinet, members of the Cabinet, heads of executive bodies, judges, prosecutors, investigators, and National Bank officials must have state language proficiency at a level determined by the Cabinet’s regulations.
link: https://24.kg/english/331292/
views: 39
Print
Related
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan urges to preserve national language
Edil Baisalov calls lack of qualified personnel biggest problem in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan strongly opposes forcible displacement of Palestinians
MP asks National Commission on State Language to make more cartoons in Kyrgyz
State Language Commission develops translation service Kyrgyz Kotormo
State Language Commission develops resolution on level of language proficiency
State Language Commission requires from universities to teach in Kyrgyz
Kyrgyzstan will continue to export labor force to Russia - Edil Baisalov
Issyk-Kul Lake is under threat — Edil Baisalov
We are not so naive anymore - Edil Baisalov on expectations from COP29
Popular
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken
2 June, Monday
17:46
Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want m...
17:28
Illegal registration of vehicles: Former employees of Unaa detained
17:15
Rescuers evacuate man from Komsomol peak in Ala-Archa
17:11
SCNS detains social media user on suspicion of inciting hatred
16:34
Three five-star hotels under construction opposite Tamchi airport