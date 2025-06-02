Edil Baisalov on state language requirements: We want multinational Parliament

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov stated that lack of proficiency in the state language should not be a disqualifying factor when running for the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament). He stated it at a press conference in Bishkek.

According to Baisalov, ensuring ethnic representation is more important for the state than imposing strict barriers.

«We want our next convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh to be multiethnic and to represent the full spectrum of our people. We will not dismiss or disqualify anyone solely based on insufficient proficiency in the state language,» he said.

Edil Baisalov explained that the requirements for state language knowledge during exams and attestations will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

«The Cabinet of Ministers will develop these policies thoughtfully and with balance. The requirements will be reasonable and aimed at fostering social harmony, unity, and our shared national interests,» he added.

Baisalov also spoke about testing presidential and parliamentary candidates for proficiency in the Kyrgyz language. «My personal opinion is that it is humiliating for our nation to test presidential candidates on their knowledge of Kyrgyz. I find it insulting. It is also unacceptable for parliamentary candidates,» he remarked.

As a reminder, during a recent committee meeting, Melis Murataliev, head of the National Commission on State Language and Language Policy, said that a candidate, who does not speak Kyrgyz, is unworthy of serving as deputy of Parliament.

On May 21, the Zhogorku Kenesh passed in the first reading a package of bills that would amend legislation related to the use of the state language.

According to these bills, members of Parliament, the Chairman of the Cabinet, members of the Cabinet, heads of executive bodies, judges, prosecutors, investigators, and National Bank officials must have state language proficiency at a level determined by the Cabinet’s regulations.