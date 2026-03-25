Historic match: Kyrgyzstan to face African team for the first time

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan will play its first match of 2026 today, March 25.

As part of a training camp in Turkey, the team coached by Robert Prosinečki will face the national team of Equatorial Guinea. The match will take place in Antalya and is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. Bishkek time.

This game will be the 190th in the history of Kyrgyzstan’s national team and the first ever against an African team.

In the FIFA rankings, Kyrgyzstan is currently in 103rd place, while Equatorial Guinea is ranked 107th.

Previously, Kyrgyzstan’s teams have encountered African football at the club level. In particular, in 2024, Kyrgyz players held a 0–0 draw with the Algerian club MC Oran during a training camp in Turkey.