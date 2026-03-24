Ex-Manchester City player to join Kyrgyzstan’s club

Kyrgyz football club Muras United from the city of Manas has strengthened its squad with former Manchester City and Ghana national team player Thomas Agyepong.

The 29-year-old joined Muras United during the winter transfer window and officially linked up with the team on March 21.

Agyepong began his career in Ghana at the Right to Dream academy.

In early 2015, he became part of Manchester City’s system but was loaned out later that summer for one season to Dutch side FC Twente. During his time there, he played alongside Hakim Ziyech and faced Dirk Kuyt, who was playing for Feyenoord.