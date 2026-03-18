17:54
USD 87.45
EUR 100.67
RUB 1.07
English

Kasymaliev gives interview to Mir ITRC on economic growth, tourism, and fishing

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev gave an exclusive interview to the Interstate Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITRC) Mir. It was timed to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

In a conversation with Irina Flyur, Deputy Chairperson of Mir ITRC, the Cabinet Chairman summarized the country’s socioeconomic development through 2025. He noted that Kyrgyzstan has succeeded in ensuring macroeconomic stability and sustainable GDP growth.

Kasymaliev noted that the key drivers of growth were fiscal reforms, the digitalization of public services, and the implementation of major infrastructure projects.

The interview also focused on the country’s tourism potential. The Cabinet Chairman told about plans to develop ecotourism and build modern ski resorts, emphasizing that Kyrgyzstan aims to create world-class services to attract tourists from the CIS and beyond.

Personal matters were also touched upon during the interview. Adylbek Kasymaliev said he prefers active recreation and named fishing as his main source of inspiration.

Furthermore, as part of the event, Kasymaliev met with Radik Batyrshin, Chairman of Mir ITRC. They discussed prospects for cooperation in the information sector and the television and radio company’s role in strengthening the unified information space of the CIS countries.

The full interview will be broadcast on March 20.
link: https://24.kg/english/366489/
views: 151
Print
Related
“I am a system person.” Interview with Daniyar Amangeldiev
President Sadyr Japarov tells about «custurization»
Sadyr Japarov calls on the world not to ignore Kyrgyzstan
New White House for Sadyr Japarov: President urges not to criticize
Temir Sariev tells how Sooronbai Jeenbekov can leave his mark in history
Omurbek Tekebayev about life in prison colony and biggest political mistake
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about expediency of early dissolution of Parliament
Atambayev: Election fraud like in the U.S. isn’t possible in Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev: Putin is a person that knows how to listen
President of Kyrgyzstan was "Obama’s fan, but disappointed with him"
Popular
New university building under construction in Talas New university building under construction in Talas
Powers of MP Shairbek Tashiev terminated ahead of schedule Powers of MP Shairbek Tashiev terminated ahead of schedule
Sadyr Japarov meets with UIM President Raffaele Chiulli Sadyr Japarov meets with UIM President Raffaele Chiulli
Kasymaliev inspects construction of key roads in Issyk-Kul region Kasymaliev inspects construction of key roads in Issyk-Kul region
18 March, Wednesday
17:36
Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals at Physics Olympiad in Russia Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals at Physics...
17:31
Zhogorku Kenesh approves construction of KRSU campus in Baytik
17:23
National AI Center: Negotiations underway with leading investment companies
17:15
Staff reshuffle in parliamentary committees announced in Kyrgyzstan
17:03
Agriculture Ministry: No grounds for restricting potato imports from China