Kasymaliev gives interview to Mir ITRC on economic growth, tourism, and fishing

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev gave an exclusive interview to the Interstate Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITRC) Mir. It was timed to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

In a conversation with Irina Flyur, Deputy Chairperson of Mir ITRC, the Cabinet Chairman summarized the country’s socioeconomic development through 2025. He noted that Kyrgyzstan has succeeded in ensuring macroeconomic stability and sustainable GDP growth.

Kasymaliev noted that the key drivers of growth were fiscal reforms, the digitalization of public services, and the implementation of major infrastructure projects.

The interview also focused on the country’s tourism potential. The Cabinet Chairman told about plans to develop ecotourism and build modern ski resorts, emphasizing that Kyrgyzstan aims to create world-class services to attract tourists from the CIS and beyond.

Personal matters were also touched upon during the interview. Adylbek Kasymaliev said he prefers active recreation and named fishing as his main source of inspiration.

Furthermore, as part of the event, Kasymaliev met with Radik Batyrshin, Chairman of Mir ITRC. They discussed prospects for cooperation in the information sector and the television and radio company’s role in strengthening the unified information space of the CIS countries.

The full interview will be broadcast on March 20.