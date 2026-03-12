False information: Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan combating fake accounts

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan is combating fake accounts that spread false information about the government or the actions of high-ranking officials. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Nurbek Abdiev announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) during a discussion of the implementation of Resolution No. 3297-VII of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic dated June 25, 2025 «On Measures to Combat Fraudulent Crimes in the Banking Sector and on the Internet.»

Deputy Zhyldyz Egemberdieva asked whether the cybersecurity department is monitoring such accounts and, if so, what penalties are imposed. «These fake accounts defame people and create chaos in the country,» she noted.

According to Nurbek Abdiev, specialized units conduct monitoring of online platforms. «For example, yesterday a woman was detained who had created two accounts and was spreading false information about our state. An investigation is currently underway,» he said.

Zhyldyz Egemberdieva also asked whether citizens would be able to file complaints about accounts that insult individuals or spread false information.

Abdiev responded that each complaint is reviewed. If an account publishes false information or defames someone, legal measures are taken, he said.

Earlier, the ministry reported the detention in Bishkek of journalist Altynai Arstanbekova, who is suspected of publishing materials calling for mass unrest.

According to the Interior Ministry, on March 9, during monitoring of social media, a Facebook account «Daniel Zhooshbaev» was identified. Through this account, publications were allegedly disseminated aimed at discrediting the authorities of Kyrgyzstan and aggravating the socio-political situation. In addition, some comments under the posts reportedly contained messages that could lead to destabilization and mass unrest.