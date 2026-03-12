15:44
USD 87.45
EUR 101.56
RUB 1.11
English

False information: Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan combating fake accounts

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan is combating fake accounts that spread false information about the government or the actions of high-ranking officials. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Nurbek Abdiev announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) during a discussion of the implementation of Resolution No. 3297-VII of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic dated June 25, 2025 «On Measures to Combat Fraudulent Crimes in the Banking Sector and on the Internet.»

Deputy Zhyldyz Egemberdieva asked whether the cybersecurity department is monitoring such accounts and, if so, what penalties are imposed. «These fake accounts defame people and create chaos in the country,» she noted.

According to Nurbek Abdiev, specialized units conduct monitoring of online platforms. «For example, yesterday a woman was detained who had created two accounts and was spreading false information about our state. An investigation is currently underway,» he said.

Zhyldyz Egemberdieva also asked whether citizens would be able to file complaints about accounts that insult individuals or spread false information.

Abdiev responded that each complaint is reviewed. If an account publishes false information or defames someone, legal measures are taken, he said.

Earlier, the ministry reported the detention in Bishkek of journalist Altynai Arstanbekova, who is suspected of publishing materials calling for mass unrest.

According to the Interior Ministry, on March 9, during monitoring of social media, a Facebook account «Daniel Zhooshbaev» was identified. Through this account, publications were allegedly disseminated aimed at discrediting the authorities of Kyrgyzstan and aggravating the socio-political situation. In addition, some comments under the posts reportedly contained messages that could lead to destabilization and mass unrest.
link: https://24.kg/english/365695/
views: 102
Print
Related
Member of Butun Kyrgyzstan party sentenced for social media post
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan name main sources of information
Kyrgyzstanis name most popular social media
Facebook user who called for rallies through social media detained
Kyrgyzstani detained for calls for violent seizure of power
Facebook user calling for rallies through social media detained
Almost every second woman experiences online violence on social media
European Commission: Actions of Elon Musk and X help Russian propaganda
Social media user detained in Kyrgyzstan for inciting hatred
Culture Ministry asks Digital Development Ministry to block TikTok in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan
Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan
Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months
Earthquake measuring about magnitude 3 recorded in Kyrgyzstan overnight Earthquake measuring about magnitude 3 recorded in Kyrgyzstan overnight
12 March, Thursday
15:22
Bishkek residents complain to European experts about trolleybus removal Bishkek residents complain to European experts about tr...
15:11
False information: Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan combating fake accounts
14:46
Air pollution in Bishkek as of March 12: Capital ranks first
14:41
Agreement with Benelux countries on visa-free travel for diplomats approved
14:31
Activists to hold rally in Bishkek in defense of peaceful assembly