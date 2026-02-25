10:18
Earthquake measuring about magnitude 3 hit Kyrgyzstan this morning

An earthquake measuring approximately magnitude 3 hit Kyrgyzstan this morning, the Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, the tremors were recorded at 5.07 a.m. The earthquake’s epicenter was located 2 kilometers northeast of the village of Kyzyl-Too, 4 kilometers southeast of the village of Kairat, 5 kilometers southeast of the village of Zarger, 6 kilometers northwest of the village of Erkin-Too, and 6 kilometers northeast of the village of Mayak.

The tremors measured approximately magnitude 3 in the villages of Kairat, Zarger, and Kyzyl-Too, and magnitude 2.5 in Erkin-Too and Mayak villages.
