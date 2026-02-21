14:10
We should think about future - Japarov on creating Investigative Committee

President Sadyr Japarov announced plans to establish an Investigative Committee in Kyrgyzstan in an interview with Kabar news agency. The new body would be granted all investigative powers and would report directly to the president, with the stated aim of ensuring independent investigations and protecting citizens’ rights.

«The Prosecutor General’s Office and the Military Prosecutor’s Office will supervise the legality of actions taken by all agencies. If you ask why we need to create an Investigative Committee — we should think about the future and the sustainability of the state,» the president said.

Sadyr Japarov noted that both the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic currently include operational officers and investigators.

«All of them are overseen by one minister. Suppose an operative officer handles a case unfairly — for example, frames someone and seeks their arrest. When the case is passed to an investigator, the latter may refuse, saying: ‘This case will not stand in court.’ Then the minister calls the investigator and orders: ‘Accept it and initiate a criminal case.’ The investigator has no choice and opens the case. Thus, unfortunately, cases of injustice do occur today,» he explained.

According to the president, the Investigative Committee will be directly subordinate to him.

«It will be able to refuse poorly prepared cases brought by operative officers and ministers. It will not initiate cases without sufficient grounds. In such circumstances, citizens subjected to injustice will not be placed in detention but will be immediately released. Only in this way will human rights be observed — not 100 percent, but at least 95 percent. The safety of future generations will be ensured,» he said.

Addressing economic crimes, Japarov stated that the same principle would apply: «If a crime has truly been committed — there will be arrest; if someone has been slandered — they will be released. Two separate bodies, not subordinate to each other, will be able to make more balanced decisions.»

The president said the measures are planned for implementation in the future. Buildings and technical infrastructure will be prepared, a presidential decree will be issued, and relevant draft laws will be submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh for discussion and adoption, after which organizational work will begin.

The reform is expected to start next year — after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the World Nomad Games.
