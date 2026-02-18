Bekeshev proposes allowing industrial hemp cultivation in Kyrgyzstan

Industrial hemp cultivation could be permitted in Kyrgyzstan, Member of Parliament Dastan Bekeshev posted on Telegram.

According to him, the Zhogorku Kenesh is set to review a draft law granting individuals and legal entities the right to grow medicinal herbs (including sage, aconite and others) on arable land.

«Industrial hemp could also be allowed, as well as certain other plant species, possibly under stricter state supervision. This would enable domestic production of various narcotic substances used in medicine. This is actually a serious issue, without any joking. Many people are in need of narcotic medicines, especially those who experience severe pain on a daily basis,» Dastan Bekeshev said.

Under current legislation, the cultivation of medicinal plants on agricultural land is prohibited. According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, this creates legal barriers to the development of the sector.

The ministry proposes classifying a wide range of crops as medicinal plants, including valerian, calendula, sage, saffron, ferula, aconite, arnebia, rhodiola rosea, licorice, sea buckthorn, rosehip, barberry, thyme, chamomile and St. John’s wort.