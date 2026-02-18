11:12
USD 87.45
EUR 103.55
RUB 1.14
English

Bekeshev proposes allowing industrial hemp cultivation in Kyrgyzstan

Industrial hemp cultivation could be permitted in Kyrgyzstan, Member of Parliament Dastan Bekeshev posted on Telegram.

According to him, the Zhogorku Kenesh is set to review a draft law granting individuals and legal entities the right to grow medicinal herbs (including sage, aconite and others) on arable land.

«Industrial hemp could also be allowed, as well as certain other plant species, possibly under stricter state supervision. This would enable domestic production of various narcotic substances used in medicine. This is actually a serious issue, without any joking. Many people are in need of narcotic medicines, especially those who experience severe pain on a daily basis,» Dastan Bekeshev said.

Under current legislation, the cultivation of medicinal plants on agricultural land is prohibited. According to the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, this creates legal barriers to the development of the sector.

The ministry proposes classifying a wide range of crops as medicinal plants, including valerian, calendula, sage, saffron, ferula, aconite, arnebia, rhodiola rosea, licorice, sea buckthorn, rosehip, barberry, thyme, chamomile and St. John’s wort.
link: https://24.kg/english/362469/
views: 149
Print
Related
Weapons, ammunition, 1.7 kg of cannabis seized during searches in Tyup
Police destroys 1.5 tons of wild hemp in Chui region
Almost a ton of wild hemp burned in Talas region
Police destroy more than 3 tons of wild hemp in Batken
Bishkek resident grows hemp in backyard, criminal case initiated
Policemen burn over 500 kilograms of hemp in Chui region
Policemen catch three Karakol residents in field harvesting hemp
More than six tons of hemp destroyed in Kara-Kul
Resident of Vostok village grows 280 hemp bushes in his garden
Uzbekistan permits cultivation of hemp for industrial purposes
Popular
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media
Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan Leadership changes take place at Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan
Winter Olympics: Kazakh figure skater wins historic gold Winter Olympics: Kazakh figure skater wins historic gold
Travel blogger Camperghini to explore Kyrgyzstan Travel blogger Camperghini to explore Kyrgyzstan
18 February, Wednesday
11:07
Most Muslim countries declare February 19 as first day of Ramadan Most Muslim countries declare February 19 as first day...
10:27
Kyrgyzstan to introduce one-year provisional licenses for new drivers
10:20
Cold water supply to be suspended in two residential areas of Bishkek
10:15
EU pushes to ban export of machine tools to Kyrgyzstan — Bloomberg
10:08
Two poachers with illegal firearms detained in Chui region