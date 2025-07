Police officers of Moskovsky district conducted an operational and preventive measure «Kara-Kuurai». The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

Areas where hemp grew were detected in the villages of Kyz-Molo and Sretenka, and more than 1.5 tons were destroyed.

In addition, police officers conducted explanatory work among local residents about the inadmissibility of growing and using plants containing narcotic substances.