Inclusive conditions improved at Bayalinov Library in Bishkek

The Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan places special emphasis on creating inclusive conditions in libraries and cultural institutions across the country. In this regard, the Kasymaly Bayalinov Youth and Children’s Library is gradually addressing the issue of accessibility for citizens with disabilities.

A ramp has been installed at the entrance to the building; it meets standards and provides a safe and comfortable environment for people in wheelchairs, parents with strollers, and senior citizens.

The library, as one of the largest scientific and information centers in the country, is committed to the principle of equal access to education and information for every citizen. The ministry will continue to systematically improve accessibility in educational and cultural institutions.