National Bank proposes increasing minimum working capital of exchange offices

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic submitted for public discussion a draft resolution that would tighten requirements for the minimum working capital of currency exchange offices.

The document proposes raising entry thresholds for newly established exchange offices starting from March 31, 2026:

to 5 million soms for exchange offices in Bishkek and Osh;

to 2.5 million soms for all other regions;

to 1 million soms for seasonal exchange offices.

A phased transition to the new requirements is being introduced for existing exchange bureaus. Specifically, regional exchange offices must increase their minimum working capital:

to 1 million soms by March 2026;

to 2 million soms by 2028;

to 3 million soms by 2030.

For exchange offices in Bishkek and Osh, the requirements are higher:

2 million soms by 2026;

3 million by 2028;

5 million by 2030.

Seasonal exchange offices are required to increase their working capital to 1 million soms by March 2026.

The regulation will take effect 15 days after its official publication.