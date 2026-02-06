20:57
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

National Bank proposes increasing minimum working capital of exchange offices

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic submitted for public discussion a draft resolution that would tighten requirements for the minimum working capital of currency exchange offices.

The document proposes raising entry thresholds for newly established exchange offices starting from March 31, 2026:

  • to 5 million soms for exchange offices in Bishkek and Osh;
  • to 2.5 million soms for all other regions;
  • to 1 million soms for seasonal exchange offices.

A phased transition to the new requirements is being introduced for existing exchange bureaus. Specifically, regional exchange offices must increase their minimum working capital:

  • to 1 million soms by March 2026;
  • to 2 million soms by 2028;
  • to 3 million soms by 2030.

For exchange offices in Bishkek and Osh, the requirements are higher:

  • 2 million soms by 2026;
  • 3 million by 2028;
  • 5 million by 2030.

Seasonal exchange offices are required to increase their working capital to 1 million soms by March 2026.

The regulation will take effect 15 days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/360979/
views: 129
Print
Related
Currency exchange offices in Kyrgyzstan to verify origin of clients’ funds
Two men detained at Osh airport for illegal currency exchange
SCNS shuts down illegal currency exchange network at Dostuk checkpoint
National Bank suspends licenses of three exchange offices in Bishkek
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan suspends licenses of two exchange offices
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan suspends licenses of several exchange offices
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan fines citizens and exchange offices in Osh region
National Bank fines exchange offices in Bishkek and Talas region
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan suspends licenses of three exchange offices
Exchange rate of Russian ruble equal to som again
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
6 February, Friday
19:59
National Bank proposes increasing minimum working capital of exchange offices National Bank proposes increasing minimum working capi...
19:52
Official unemployment in Kyrgyzstan falls by 22 percent
19:46
Driving school directors detained in Chui region
17:48
Gas sales for transport in Kyrgyzstan triple over five years
17:32
Arzymat Aldayarov: Bishkek should be fully provided with gas by 2030