National Bank suspends licenses of three exchange offices in Bishkek

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has suspended the licenses of three exchange offices in Bishkek.

According to the bank, for violation of the requirements of the legislation of Kyrgyzstan and the regulatory legal acts of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, the licenses of the following entities have been suspended until January 23, 2025:

  • Exchange office Soyuz Ltd. LLC, located at 150, Abdrakhmanov Street;
  • Exchange office Stimul Askat LLC, located at 86, Moskovskaya Street, office No. 2;
  • Exchange office Avat Finance LLC, located at 182, Abdrakhmanov Street.
