Two men detained at Osh airport for illegal currency exchange

Two individuals engaged in illegal currency exchange have been detained at Osh International Airport, the press service of the Osh Department of Internal Affairs reported.

According to police, the Aviation Transport Department received information about unlicensed currency transactions at the airport. During the investigation, two men were identified and detained: K. uulu A., 31, and T.M., 46.

The materials have been sent to the National Bank, where a fine was imposed under Article 299 of the Code of Offenses. Each of them was fined 17,500 soms.
