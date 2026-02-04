Sergio Gor: I arrived in Kyrgyzstan with simple, clear message from US President

A two-day B5+1 Business Forum is taking place in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, bringing together representatives of the business community and government agencies from Central Asian countries and the United States. As part of the forum, a press conference was held with the participation of the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor, as well as heads of delegations from Central Asian states.

Sergio Gor said he arrived in Bishkek with a «simple and clear message directly from President Donald Trump.»

«The United States wants to work with Central Asia and views this region as a priority. This is a commitment that we intend to consistently develop over the next three years of the current administration,» he emphasized.

The Special Envoy noted that for a long time the United States had not paid sufficient attention to the region, but under the leadership of Donald Trump the situation is changing.

«As many of you may have seen during the C5+1 meeting at the White House last year, this interest comes directly from the Oval Office. It reflects the strategic importance we attach to the region, and it is on this basis that we intend to build further cooperation,» he said.

According to Sergio Gor, the United States possesses advanced technologies, innovations, and unique expertise, and is ready to work together with Central Asian countries and partners to unlock shared potential.

«We view this not as a one-time event, but as the beginning of sustainable and long-term cooperation in the months and years ahead. The presence of American companies here opens new opportunities to deepen commercial ties between the United States and the five Central Asian states. The U.S. firmly supports its companies and is ready to facilitate their successful operations in the region,» he stressed.

As the U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia stated, forum participants will focus on developing new ideas to expand commercial opportunities in key sectors, including e-commerce, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, agriculture, transport, and other areas.