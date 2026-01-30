Foreign students detained in Osh for presenting fake receipts to drivers

Officers of the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration identified two foreign students in Osh city who were presenting fake receipts to public transport drivers. The Internal Affairs Department of Osh city reported.

Both violators study at one of the city’s medical schools. The young men, 21 and 20, were taken to the police department, where preventive talks were conducted with them.

In addition, the university’s faculty and staff conducted outreach for all foreign students. They were reminded of the need to strictly observe Kyrgyzstan’s laws and respect local traditions and norms of behavior.

Police urged foreign nationals to refrain from violating the country’s legislation.