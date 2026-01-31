09:59
MFA hosts meeting to discuss attracting foreign labor for textile industry

A working meeting with representatives of the textile industry was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan (MFA). The event was held in pursuance of President Sadyr Japarov’s instruction of January 21 and as part of reforms to optimize migration processes.

During the meeting, the participants discussed attracting foreign labor to domestic enterprises. The business representatives were briefed on the latest changes to the procedure for obtaining permits for foreigners working in Kyrgyzstan.

Following the presentation of the new regulations, a question-and-answer session was held, during which participants received clarification on the practical aspects of implementing the updated procedures.

In addition, participants were informed about the capabilities of Electronic Visa portal, which is used to process a single permit and resident card as part of the implementation of «one-stop shop» principle.
