Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan proposes assigning PINs to foreigners directly at border

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has submitted a draft resolution for public discussion that changes the procedure for assigning personal identification numbers (PINs) to foreigners and stateless persons.

According to the document, PINs will be issued not through the Public Service Centers, but immediately upon crossing the state border, during border control. Assigning the identification number will become the responsibility of the authorized national security agency.

The draft proposes amendments to Resolution No. 207 of April 17, 2025. Specifically, it clarifies that PINs are assigned not only to citizens of Kyrgyzstan but also to foreigners and stateless persons.

What will change:

PINs will be generated through the Unified System for External Migration Registration.

Foreigners will no longer need to visit a Public Service Center to obtain a PIN upon entry.

Data recording will become automatic and more accurate—information is recorded upon border crossing.

The workload on the Public Service Centers is reduced, and migration registration is expedited.

According to the explanatory note, this new regulation is intended to «streamline the entry of foreign citizens,» improve the accuracy and reliability of information, and comply with the requirements of the digitalization of government services.

The draft resolution will not entail budget expenditures and does not require a regulatory impact analysis, as it does not affect business activities.