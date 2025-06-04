16:31
Kambarata HPP-1 discussed in Cabinet with Executive Director of World Bank

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan met with the Executive Director of the World Bank.

According to the press service of the government, Adylbek Kasymaliev and Beatrice Maser discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as further steps to implement joint projects in priority sectors, including energy and improving the investment climate.

Particular attention was paid to issues of interaction in the energy sector. A significant part of the feasibility study, as well as the environmental and social impact assessments for Kambarata HPP-1 project has already been completed.
link: https://24.kg/english/331565/
views: 64
