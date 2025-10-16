10:01
Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan briefs World Bank management on Kambarata 1 HPP

During the World Bank’s annual meetings, Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev and Finance Minister Almaz Baketaev held talks with the World Bank’s senior management, led by Antonella Bassani, Vice President for Europe and Central Asia. The Ministry of Energy’s press service reported.

During the meeting, a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues were discussed, with a key focus on preparations for the Kambarata 1 HPP construction project.

The Minister of Energy briefed the World Bank’s senior management on the current status of the project, emphasizing that work is carried out ahead of schedule. Regional cooperation has been established. He noted that a meeting with local residents has been held in the project area.

«Taalaibek Ibraev announced that a meeting with representatives of the riparian countries (Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan) is planned for November 2025 in Istanbul to discuss the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA). A meeting with members of the donor committee for the construction of the Kambarata1 HPP was held in Brussels. An agreement was reached with the European Investment Bank to finance the project in the amount of $500 million, and with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the amount of up to $500 million,» the statement says.
