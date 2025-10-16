Uzbekistan announces cost of Kambarata 1 HPP construction - $4.2 billion

The cost of construction of Kambarata 1 Hydropower Plant (HPP) is estimated at $4.2 billion, while the total financing portfolio from international financial institutions has reached $5.6 billion. The Energy Minister of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov stated in an interview with Uzbekistan 24 television channel, Gazeta.uz reports.

According to the minister, the third round of talks between the Energy Ministers of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan on Kambarata 1 HPP construction project took place in Brussels at the end of September. The meeting was held under the auspices of the World Bank and brought together approximately ten leading international financial institutions, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, the OPEC Fund, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the Asian Development Bank.

Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov noted that Kambarata 1 HPP project has become an example of regional cooperation and has attracted the interest of international donors, despite the fact that the design documentation has not yet been completed.

He emphasized that construction will be carried out in accordance with international standards, taking into account environmental, economic, and social requirements. Kambarata 1 will be Kyrgyzstan’s largest hydropower facility, with an installed capacity of 1,860 megawatts and a reservoir capacity of 5.4 billion cubic meters. The plant will be able to generate up to 5.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

The parties’ shares are divided as follows: Kyrgyzstan with 34 percent, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan with 33 percent each. Each country will be able to receive electricity proportionally to its share, although adjustments are possible depending on market conditions and needs.