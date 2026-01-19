Osh authorities order school lands to be vacated by March 1

In Osh, city authorities continue efforts to reclaim land that had previously been removed from the territories of educational institutions, the City Hall reported.

According to the municipality, on January 18 official notices requiring the land to be vacated by March 1 were delivered to facilities located on the grounds of school No. 8 named after Gorky, school No. 6 named after Makarenko, and school No. 57 named after Tazhimatov.

City officials noted that in previous years the land allocated to these schools had been reduced, with parts of the plots transferred into private ownership. A process to restore the schools’ legal boundaries has now been launched.

The City Hall emphasized that the return of school land is being carried out in the interests of students and to ensure the safe and proper operation of educational institutions.