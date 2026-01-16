11:35
Kyrgyz football club signs contract with one of Georgia's top players

Kyrgyz football club Toktogul has signed a contract with Solomon Kvirkvelia, one of Georgia’s top players of recent years. The club announced this on social media.

According to the club, the agreement between the player and the club is for two years. The player has already arrived in Bishkek.

33-year-old Solomon Kvirkvelia will become the most decorated footballer in Kyrgyzstan’s history. As a defender with Moscow’s Lokomotiv, he won the Russian Premier League title, claimed the Russian Cup twice, and lifted the Russian Super Cup once. With Rubin Kazan, he also won the Russian Cup. He was named Georgia’s Footballer of the Year twice — in 2014 and 2017 — and represented the national team at EURO 2024.

In addition, Kvirkvelia will be considered the most valuable player at his career peak in the history of Kyrgyz football: in 2019, he was valued at €10 million. His current value is €250,000.

FC Toktogul will compete in the top division of the Kyrgyzstan championship for the first time. Ukrainian coach Sergei Puchkov, who previously worked with Muras United, has been appointed its head coach.
