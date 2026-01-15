336 million soms to be allocated from state budget for World Nomad Games

A total of 336 million soms will be allocated from the state budget for the organization and hosting of the 6th World Nomad Games. Kazybek Moldazhiev, director of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports, announced at a press conference in Bishkek.

According to him, the allocated funds will be used to provide accommodation for arriving athletes and cover basic organizational expenses.

A separate allocation of money for the prize fund is planned at 49.8 million soms.

Nursultan Adenov, head of the International Secretariat of the World Nomad Games, noted that sponsors are actively being sought in preparation for the large-scale event. Some partners are willing to provide financial support, while others will provide their products.

Sponsorship funds will be used to create kits for participants and produce promotional videos dedicated to Kyrgyzstan and the World Nomad Games. Promotional videos are planned to begin airing on international platforms three months before the start of the competition.

«So-called welcome packages are a common international practice. We intend to prepare such packages for approximately 3,000 participants. They will contain information about Kyrgyzstan, nomadic culture, and souvenirs,» Nursultan Adenov said.