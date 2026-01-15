12:04
Weather alert: Avalanches expected in mountainous areas

Due to expected precipitation from January 15 to January 18, avalanches and snowdrifts are forecast in the mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan, with icy roads expected. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Avalanches are possible on the following sections of roads:

— Bishkek — Osh: kilometers 121-138 (Too-Ashuu Pass), kilometers 198-255 (Ala-Bel Pass, Chychkan Gorge);

— Ala-Buka — Kanysh-Kiya: kilometers 68-74, kilometers 86-101 (Chapchyma Pass);

— Krasnaya Gorka — Ak-Tash: kilometers 0-3;

— Myrzake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaikuu: kilometers 65-110;

— Karakol — Enilchek: kilometers 45-90 (Chon-Ashuu Pass);

— Balykchy — Kazarman — Manas: kilometers 326-349 (Kok-Art Pass).

In this regard, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reminds drivers to observe traffic restrictions and maintain a 500-meter distance between vehicles. Drivers are also advised to pay attention to advance information and strictly adhere to safety regulations. Unless absolutely necessary, drivers are urged to refrain from traveling and exercise extreme caution due to the risk of avalanches.
link: https://24.kg/english/357937/
views: 125
