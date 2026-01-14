Kyrgyzstan's State Emblem turns 32

On January 14, 2026, Kyrgyzstan marks the 32nd anniversary of the adoption of the State Emblem of the Kyrgyz Republic—one of the country’s key symbols of independence and sovereignty.

The State Emblem was approved by a resolution of the Zhogorku Kenesh on January 14, 1994, more than two years after Kyrgyzstan gained independence. The authors of the emblem are artists Asein Abdraev and Sadyrbek Dubanaev.

According to official materials, the selection process for the main state symbol was large-scale and highly competitive. A total of 2,234 designs were submitted to the competition, and a special commission of 21 members of the Zhogorku Kenesh was established to review them. The final version was chosen after a multi-stage discussion.

The emblem is designed in the traditional blue color of Turkic peoples, symbolizing purity, peace, and the sky. At its center is a white falcon (ak shumkar) with outstretched wings, representing freedom, independence, and aspiration for the future. Behind the bird are Issyk-Kul Lake, the rocky Ala-Too mountain ranges, and a rising sun, symbolizing the country’s natural wealth, eternity, and source of life.

Around the emblem are images of wheat and cotton, reflecting the people’s diligence and the republic’s agricultural traditions. The word «Kyrgyz» appears at the top of the circle, and «Respublikasy» at the bottom.

Along with the flag and the national anthem, the State Emblem is an integral attribute of statehood, reflecting the historical path, values, and national identity of the Kyrgyz Republic.