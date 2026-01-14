14:05
USD 87.45
EUR 102.04
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstan's State Emblem turns 32

On January 14, 2026, Kyrgyzstan marks the 32nd anniversary of the adoption of the State Emblem of the Kyrgyz Republic—one of the country’s key symbols of independence and sovereignty.

The State Emblem was approved by a resolution of the Zhogorku Kenesh on January 14, 1994, more than two years after Kyrgyzstan gained independence. The authors of the emblem are artists Asein Abdraev and Sadyrbek Dubanaev.

According to official materials, the selection process for the main state symbol was large-scale and highly competitive. A total of 2,234 designs were submitted to the competition, and a special commission of 21 members of the Zhogorku Kenesh was established to review them. The final version was chosen after a multi-stage discussion.

The emblem is designed in the traditional blue color of Turkic peoples, symbolizing purity, peace, and the sky. At its center is a white falcon (ak shumkar) with outstretched wings, representing freedom, independence, and aspiration for the future. Behind the bird are Issyk-Kul Lake, the rocky Ala-Too mountain ranges, and a rising sun, symbolizing the country’s natural wealth, eternity, and source of life.

Around the emblem are images of wheat and cotton, reflecting the people’s diligence and the republic’s agricultural traditions. The word «Kyrgyz» appears at the top of the circle, and «Respublikasy» at the bottom.

Along with the flag and the national anthem, the State Emblem is an integral attribute of statehood, reflecting the historical path, values, and national identity of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/357801/
views: 130
Print
Related
Technical specifications of flag, national emblem of Kyrgyzstan approved
Popular
AFC U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national team loses to Vietnam AFC U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national team loses to Vietnam
Naryn Electric Grid Company increases electricity networks capacity by 5 kW Naryn Electric Grid Company increases electricity networks capacity by 5 kW
National Statistical Committee calculates average salary in Kyrgyzstan for 2025 National Statistical Committee calculates average salary in Kyrgyzstan for 2025
Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football team: We failed to show required level Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football team: We failed to show required level
14 January, Wednesday
13:23
Kyrgyzstan's State Emblem turns 32 Kyrgyzstan's State Emblem turns 32
13:12
SCNS detains former Bishkek deputy mayor, officials in landfill case
12:53
17.6 million fish fry to be released into Issyk-Kul and Son-Kul Lakes in 2026
12:38
Commercial space sales at new Osh market to begin in late January
12:10
Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh proposes complete abolition of tenders