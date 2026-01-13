AFC U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national team loses and eliminated

Kyrgyzstan’s U23 national football team lost to Jordan at the AFC U23 Asian Cup. The match was broadcast by NTRK Sport.

The game ended in a 0–1 defeat for Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, the team had lost to Saudi Arabia and Vietnam but still retained a chance to reach the playoffs with a win in the third round.

Vietnam and Jordan advanced to the next stage from Group A.

The tournament is being held in Saudi Arabia with participation of 16 teams divided into four groups. The top two teams from the group stage advance to the playoffs.