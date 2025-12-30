13:50
Underground workshop producing counterfeit vodka uncovered in Bishkek

Employees of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan uncovered an underground workshop producing counterfeit alcoholic beverages during inspection raids in Bishkek.

According to the agency, the illegal production facility was located in Archa-Beshik residential area.

During the inspection, officers seized 122 units of counterfeit alcoholic products, 2,180 excise stamps of questionable origin, as well as 110 liters of liquid with a strong smell of alcohol.

In addition, homemade equipment for bottling alcohol, labels, and glass bottles from various brands of alcoholic products were found at the site.

Relevant reports have been drawn up on the identified violations. All materials have been handed over to law enforcement agencies for legal assessment and the adoption of procedural decisions.
