Counterfeit alcohol and cigarettes for 263,900 soms seized in Kyrgyzstan

Counterfeit tobacco and alcoholic beverages worth 263,959 soms have been seized following a raid. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The fiscal authorities carried out raids in Kemin, Bereket shopping and market complex (Osh market) and in a number of shops in Bishkek. As a result, 1,339 packs of tobacco products were seized for 122,425 soms (151 of them are e-cigarettes for 68,965) and 676 bottles of alcoholic beverages worth 141,534 soms.

Including 1,188 tobacco products had no excise stamps, 151 electronic cigarettes were without paid excise tax, 363 bottles of alcohol had fake excise stamps, 40 bottles of alcoholic beverages had no license.

«All materials of the tax control and temporarily seized tobacco and alcoholic beverages have been sent to the relevant territorial tax authorities for taking measures in accordance with the legislation of Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.