15:26
USD 84.80
EUR 99.97
RUB 1.16
English

Counterfeit alcohol and cigarettes for 263,900 soms seized in Kyrgyzstan

Counterfeit tobacco and alcoholic beverages worth 263,959 soms have been seized following a raid. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The fiscal authorities carried out raids in Kemin, Bereket shopping and market complex (Osh market) and in a number of shops in Bishkek. As a result, 1,339 packs of tobacco products were seized for 122,425 soms (151 of them are e-cigarettes for 68,965) and 676 bottles of alcoholic beverages worth 141,534 soms.

Including 1,188 tobacco products had no excise stamps, 151 electronic cigarettes were without paid excise tax, 363 bottles of alcohol had fake excise stamps, 40 bottles of alcoholic beverages had no license.

«All materials of the tax control and temporarily seized tobacco and alcoholic beverages have been sent to the relevant territorial tax authorities for taking measures in accordance with the legislation of Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/207038/
views: 115
Print
Related
Counterfeit alcohol confiscated in Kara-Balta
15,000 bottles of alcohol with counterfeit excise stamps seized in Kyrgyzstan
340,000 bottles of counterfeit alcohol found in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Five documents signed following meeting of Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission Five documents signed following meeting of Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission
High potential, no development: Investor about economic situation in Kyrgyzstan High potential, no development: Investor about economic situation in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek to host International Ice Hockey Tournament Bishkek to host International Ice Hockey Tournament
Turkey ready to support project for construction of HES on Naryn river Turkey ready to support project for construction of HES on Naryn river
14 September, Tuesday
15:16
Wanted Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia Wanted Kyrgyzstani detained in Russia
15:05
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 225.2 million people globally
14:51
Moratorium on expulsion of foreigners from Russia to lose effect on September 30
14:36
National security law of Kyrgyzstan is outdated, needs changes
14:24
Counterfeit alcohol and cigarettes for 263,900 soms seized in Kyrgyzstan