Increase in investments registered in Kyrgyzstan— China tops the list

According to the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the first six months of 2025 amounted to $562.7 million, compared to $462.2 million in the same period in 2024, marking a 21.7 percent increase year-on-year. Ravshanbek Sabirov, Head of the National Agency for Attraction of Investments, said at a year-end press conference.

China was the largest investor with $166 million (23.6 percent of total FDI), followed by Russia with $106 million and Turkey with $96 million.

In addition, $377.2 million in investments came from non-CIS countries in 2025, reflecting strong interest from international investors and a stabilization of investment activity.

As of September 2025, the National Investment Agency is supporting over 15 investment projects with a total declared volume exceeding $5.9 billion, up from $5.25 billion in 2024 — an increase of about 12.4 percent. The project portfolio includes new large-scale initiatives in IT, tourism, and renewable energy, with expanded regional coverage.

Sabirov noted that the agency organized more than 30 events this year to attract and support foreign investment, including 16 international and bilateral business forums with participation of national leadership, local entrepreneurs, international organizations, diplomatic missions, and representatives of foreign business communities.

Additionally, over 500 meetings were held with investors from various countries to discuss prospective projects in energy, industry, logistics, digital technologies, tourism, agriculture, and other sectors.
