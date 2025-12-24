11:57
Authorities promise to resolve light industry problems in near future

There are indeed difficulties in the light industry, while some factors do not depend on the State Tax Service. Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Almambet Shykmamatov said while answering a question from MP Zhumabek Salymbekov at a joint meeting of committees of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, it is well known that there are circumstances in this matter that are beyond the control of the tax authorities.

«In particular, the Russian side has tightened border controls. This issue is under the personal supervision of the President. At present, it is not possible to openly disclose all details, but there is confidence that the issue will be resolved in a positive manner,» the head of the State Tax Service said.

Almambet Shykmamatov added that the issues are currently being considered in a comprehensive manner.

It should be recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the situation with large queues of trucks that have accumulated at the border between Russia and Kazakhstan. He said that he had instructed to organize selective inspections on the roads, which revealed that a significant number of trucks were crossing the border without any documents at all.
