128,000 people work in light industry in Kyrgyzstan

The Day of Light Industry Workers is celebrated annually in Kyrgyzstan on June 8. It is an important sector of the economy, despite its small contribution to GDP (about 1 percent).

According to the National Statistical Committee, in 2024, about 200 enterprises and almost 3,000 individual entrepreneurs worked in textile and clothing production, providing employment for over 128,000 people.

The main enterprises are concentrated in Chui region, Bishkek and Osh. Last year, more than 18 million women’s and 5 million men’s clothing items, 12 million pairs of hosiery, 4 million pairs of shoes and other goods were produced. The total volume of industry output amounted to 20.5 billion soms, which is 15 percent more than in 2023.

In addition to mass production, small enterprises are developing that preserve traditional Kyrgyz crafts: the production of shirdaks, tush-kiyiz, national clothing and souvenirs. In 2024, they produced 34,000 national carpets and 54,000 pieces of national clothing.
