Sadyr Japarov attends informal meeting of CIS Heads of State in St. Petersburg

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended an informal meeting of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States in St. Petersburg. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Sadyr Japarov, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the leaders of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The program began with a brief tour of the Hermitage Museum for the presidents, including a tour of the Alexander and St. George Halls, as well as selected exhibits.

Then, the CIS leaders gathered for an informal meeting to summarize the activities of the Commonwealth bodies and identify priority areas for 2026.
