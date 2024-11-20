Private school building in Bishkek worth 1.6 billion soms returned to state

The building of the private school complex «Zvezdochka» worth 1.6 billion soms was returned to the state. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

As part of the ongoing work to return illegally privatized objects to the state balance sheet, the building of a kindergarten with an area of ​​2,801 square meters with an adjacent territory of 1.29 hectares, located in a prestigious area of ​​the capital, was returned.

The specified social property was previously on the balance sheet of «A» OJSC and leased to the private «Zvezdochka» school complex.

The investigators found out that in 1992, during the privatization of «A» OJSC, the social facility was removed from the balance sheet of the state enterprise along with other objects in violation of the terms of the «Program for Denationalization and Privatization of State Property».

In particular, the requirements of the Presidential Decree «On urgent measures to ensure the conditions for further use of social infrastructure facilities» and the government resolution of October 9, 1995 «On approval of the Program for the use of social infrastructure facilities of the Kyrgyz Republic» were not met. According to these documents, in order to prevent the mass closure and sale of preschool institutions, social infrastructure facilities were not subject to alienation by state and privatized enterprises and institutions, regardless of the size of the state share in their authorized capital.

As a result, the shareholders of «A» OJSC voluntarily and gratuitously transferred the said building with the adjacent territory with an estimated value of more than 1 billion soms to the state.

The SCNS emphasized that the educational institution «Zvezdochka» will continue to function with the retention of the teaching staff on the basis of a lease agreement with the State Property Management Agency.