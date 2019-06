All property of the ministries of Kyrgyzstan was appraised at 84 billion soms. The State Property Management Fund presented such data.

This is the book value of the objects. However, the market price of the property of ministries and departments is much higher — 564 billion soms.

According to the head of the State Property Management Fund Renat Tuleberdiev, such a difference is due to the use of different appraisal systems.